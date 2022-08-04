RSL signs Braian Ojeda on loan from Nottingham Forest

Real Salt Lake inked a deal on deadline day with the addition of Nottingham Forest midfielder Braian Ojeda on a year-long loan via the MLS U-22 Initiative, the club announced today.

Update, 4:25 p.m.: Per RSL Communications, Real Salt Lake holds an option to sign Ojeda on a full transfer.

Ojeda, 22, has played four matches for Nottingham Forest during their time in the EFL Championship; they were promoted to the Premier League this season.

Ojeda previously played at Olimpia in the Paraguayan first division and Defensa y Justicia in Argentina. He will be eligible to play for the club following the receipt of his work visa and international transfer certificate.

From a club-issued release, RSL general manager Elliot Fall:

“Braian is a dynamic, two-way midfielder who will bring another option to our already talented group in the center of the pitch. He is a player hungry to compete and develop, while also bringing valuable international experience from his time with Nottingham Forest and Paraguay. We look forward to getting him on the ground in Salt Lake and competing for minutes soon.”