RSL linked with Costa Rican left back Bryan Oviedo

By Matt Montgomery
Deportivo Saprissa v Real Salt Lake Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/MLS via Getty Images

Real Salt Lake may be signing Costa Rican left back Bryan Oviedo, according to a report today from Costa Rica-based journalist Kevin Jiménez.

Oviedo, 32, has been linked with an MLS move over the last day, confirming that he would be joining a U.S.-based team. He has been playing at FC Copenhagen since 2019, which was also where he first started playing European soccer. He has been out of contract since July 1, per Transfermarkt, but played no minutes in his final season with the Danish club. Earlier in his career, he saw extended time for Everton and Sunderland.

One of the Costa Rican national team mainstays, Oviedo featured in Costa Rica’s World Cup Qualifying and would be likely to feature for his national team in the tournament.

Oviedo would fill a position of need for Real Salt Lake, who have largely played right back Andrew Brody in the position.

