RSL linked with Costa Rican left back Bryan Oviedo

Real Salt Lake may be signing Costa Rican left back Bryan Oviedo, according to a report today from Costa Rica-based journalist Kevin Jiménez.

Bryan Oviedo es nuevo futbolista del Real Salt Lake de la MLS. FIRMADO TODO YA.



Como dato excl llega por 18 meses con opción de un año más. SEGUIMOS. pic.twitter.com/NIcAAb0nml — Kevin Jiménez (@KevinJimenezCR) August 4, 2022

Oviedo, 32, has been linked with an MLS move over the last day, confirming that he would be joining a U.S.-based team. He has been playing at FC Copenhagen since 2019, which was also where he first started playing European soccer. He has been out of contract since July 1, per Transfermarkt, but played no minutes in his final season with the Danish club. Earlier in his career, he saw extended time for Everton and Sunderland.

One of the Costa Rican national team mainstays, Oviedo featured in Costa Rica’s World Cup Qualifying and would be likely to feature for his national team in the tournament.

Oviedo would fill a position of need for Real Salt Lake, who have largely played right back Andrew Brody in the position.