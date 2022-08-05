RSL rounds out transfer window with Bryan Oviedo signing

Real Salt Lake rounded out the transfer window with the most prominent signing of the week, completing a deal for Costa Rican left back Bryan Oviedo.

Oviedo, 32, did not play for his club, FC Copenhagen, in their most recent campaign but did earn significant minutes with the Costa Rican national team in their successful World Cup qualification bid.

RSL general manager Elliot Fall:

“Bryan is a left back who brings a wealth of experience and ability to our backline. He’s a well-rounded player who is excellent on the ball and has physical attributes that will translate well to our league. In adding him to our roster, we now have one of the best groups of outside backs in MLS.”

