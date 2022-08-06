RSL demolished in 4-1 loss to LAFC

- 9’ Chicho Arango opened the scoring with a shot to the bottom corner, with RSL giving up a free kick from a dangerous position and failing to defend it.
- 12’ Sergio Cordova rescued a glimmer of a chance for RSL, finishing a low shot from the top of the box
- 17’ It didn’t take long, did it? Kelly’s Acosta finishes from a tough angle to give LAFC a 2-1 lead.
- 59’ Pablo Ruiz snacks the crossbar with a tremendous shot from distance. Neat.
- 60’ Chicho Arango twisted the knife, scoring a third goal for LAFC after shambolic defending across the back line. It was a neat bit of skill to find the back of the net, but the ease with which the opposition found the space was too typical of this game.
- 87’ Well. Gareth Bale with the ultimate disrespect. He rounds Justen Glad, beats Zac MacMath with a little chip. What an awful game.
Filed under:
Loading comments...