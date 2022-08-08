Royal Roundup: MLS prepares for the All Star Game

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and Soapbox Breakfast on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

Like it or not, the MLS All Star Game is this week pitting the cream of MLS against the same from Liga MX, with LA Galaxy’s Mexican international Chicharito serving as Captain for the MLS side. Festivities kick off on Monday with a concert, the ever-popular All-Star Challenge on Tuesday, followed by the game on Wednesday.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[RSL][LAFC][APN] Recap: RSL 1, Los Angeles FC 4.

[RSL] Real Monarchs sign Panamanian defender Omar Alba.

[PRO] Review of the handball by Justen Glad vs San Jose (end of video segment).

MLS / USL / NWSL

[MLS] A new single-day goal record has been set for MLS with 57 goals scored in a single day.

[SSD][SW] Seven new teams will join MLS Next Pro in 2023.

[ESPN] Angel City’s celebrity-studded ownership group is a new approach to women’s soccer.

[USSP][SBI] Recaps of all the MLS games from last weekend.

USA

[Concacaf] USA beat Canada 4-1 to win the U-15 Girls Championship.

[WaPo] The USWNT will play European Champions England in October.

[FIFA] US Women remain in first, Germany and England in top 5 of newest FIFA rankings.

INTERNATIONAL