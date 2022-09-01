RSL vs. Minnesota: Player of the Match

Well, that was a fun match. And one I think we had been hoping would come for a bit. We finally have a positive goal differential and especially against a team that is ahead of us in the standings. So, good game and good way to protect our home turf! And also who doesn’t love teddy bears?! That was so cool and hopefully it really brings a smile to a courageous kid fighting something no kid should have to fight.

So, player of the match. Julio is a super sub — period. I just get a feeling each time he comes on that magic might happen. Cordova is starting to finish more, and really getting into scoring form at the perfect time. I was hopeful at the start of the season that he would be a double digit goal scorer this season.

And having said all of that, I still have to give the nod to Savarino. He is just gold with the ball at this feet. His runs, his passes, his finishes. He statistically wins out, and it is so nice to have him back on the team. His play is outstanding and I love his team mentality. Take a bow, Jefferson!