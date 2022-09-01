Chris Garcia loaned to El Paso Locomotive

Real Salt Lake winger Chris Garcia has been loaned to USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive, the club announced today.

Garcia, 19, made scant appearances on RSL’s bench early in the season, playing just three minutes of MLS action. After three years on a first-team deal, Garcia has played in just four MLS matches and played just three four minutes.

Having been largely confined to MLS Next Pro play in 2022, Garcia has 10 appearances, one goal, and two assists for Real Monarchs.

Garcia spent much of 2021 on loan at Swedish outfit Ljungskile SK, where he made five league appearances. A Sept. 2021 knee injury led to the termination of that loan.

Injuries have been a common theme in Garcia’s career to this point, with 2020 derailing much of his rookie season with the club.