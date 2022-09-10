What we’re watching in Real Salt Lake vs. DC United

How to watch When : Saturday, September 10th | 7:30 p.m. MT

: Saturday, September 10th | 7:30 p.m. MT Where : Rio Tinto Stadium | Sandy, Utah

: Rio Tinto Stadium | Sandy, Utah Television broadcast: KMYU

KMYU Digital Streaming : KSL TV & KSL Sports apps, ESPN+ (out of market)

: KSL TV & KSL Sports apps, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: English - ESPN700 AM. Spanish - KBMG Latino 106.3 FM, La Gran D 102.3 FM and KTUB 1600 AM.

Real Salt Lake are hosting a DC United team coached by Wayne Rooney. DC has had an abysmal season, despite brining in a big name in Rooney to coach. DCU are currently bottom of the entire league. RSL are coming off a loss to LAFC, which wasn’t an unexpected result. With just five games left this season for Real, they need to pick up three points tonight to keep their playoff spot secure.

David Ochoa

Former RSL keeper David Ochoa has been starting for DC United. After a long, drawn-out exit from RSL, Ochoa seems like the type of player to make his feelings know when return to the club that sold him. There’s a lot of history there, and after league-famous antics (think the Minnesota United game in 2021), he’s certainly one to watch tonight. If DC pull out a win, expect fireworks (and not just the preplanned ones for after the game).

Glad and Löffelsend return, Ruiz likely out

Justen Glad and Jasper Löffelsend both served their suspension for yellow card accumulation against LAFC last weekend, which means they’ll be fresh and ready to go tonight. Those reinforcements are welcome, but Ruiz will likely miss. He’s listed as questionable on this week’s injury report with a bone bruise, which sounds less than fun. Löffelsend and Ruiz have been RSL’s strongest midfield pairing, so we’ll see how Jasper works with Caldwell.

Cordova/Rubin/Savarino

RSL’s attack has improved, largely thanks to Sergio Cordova. He has 8 goals this season, which is far from top of the league, but it’s a big improvement from the early season days. What’s odder here is how ineffective Rubio Rubin has been this season. He has 0 goals and 0 assists over 700 minutes of play. Savarino has been asked to play centrally where he’s not at his best, but he’s currently the best on the team at that spot. Things feel slightly off in the attack, but we’re not in crisis mode at the moment.

Player availability

Out: Damir Kreilach (back)

Questionable: Bobby Wood (adductor), Pablo Ruiz (bone bruise)

With Monarchs: Jeff Dewsnup, Chris Garcia, Gavin Beavers, Julio Benitez, Jude Wellings, Axel Kei, Jaziel Orozco