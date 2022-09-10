RSL stadium sponsor announced as America First Credit Union

The stadium naming rights at Real Salt Lake’s grounds have been announced today as America First Field.

The news broke earlier in the week after changes to metadata at RioTintoStadium.com were available publicly, including in Twitter card title displays.

The announcement of the naming rights deal comes on the back of Rio Tinto’s sponsorship of the stadium expiring. That deal, inked in 2008, saw the international mining conglomerate pay Real Salt Lake between $1.5 and $2 million annually for a 10-year deal. It was subsequently renewed on a short-term basis.

America First Credit Union provides credit union services in the Intermountain West, including in Utah, Idaho, Arizona, Oregon and New Mexico. It has previously sponsored Real Salt Lake through what was once the club’s primary training field, also America First Field, until the establishment of the Real Salt Lake Academy in Herriman.

Details of the deal, including any financial aspects, have not been formally announced.