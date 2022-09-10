RSL blanked by MLS-worst D.C. United, draw 0-0

It went almost according to script for D.C. United and David Ochoa upon his return to Utah to face Real Salt Lake, but for the home side, it was nearly as bad as you could expect.

While I’d love to come here and tell you that David Ochoa stood on his head in a 0-0 draw — at least that makes it feel justified — the evidence suggests otherwise. Ochoa had some good moments, of course, with a stop from an Anderson Julio header at point-blank range, and a soaring save to prevent a Pablo Ruiz shot from hitting the top corner, but by and large, it was business as usual, requisite time-wasting included at no additional allocation money charge.

RSL never found a way to put it together, with the first half starting slowly and the second half providing little of value. The team put in a staggering 26 crosses — likely the second-highest total of the season, with a 27-cross performance against LAFC (in that home 4-1 loss) the only higher total. That approach didn’t bear fruit, with D.C. not having too much issue clearing away any concern.

It’s a particularly embarrassing result, given D.C.’s league-worst standing, and it could put RSL’s playoff hopes in some significant jeopardy — more on that in the days to come.