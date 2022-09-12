Player Ratings: RSL 0-0 DC United

Zac MacMath - 6.5 MacMath was forced to make a few unconventional saves and did everything he could to keep the opposition off the board.

Andrew Brody - 6 Brody had a good game and an especially good first half with some flashy play pushing forward that energized the crowd.

Justen Glad- 6 Glad faced up against Benteke and limited the Belgian forward to just one shot which was never destined to hit the net.

Marcelo Silva - 6 Silva was disciplined and helped the defense keep its shape against the team from the nation’s capital.

Aaron Herrera - 6.5 It was fun to watch Herrera win the physical battle a few times. He provided plenty of service for the forwards as well.

Jasper Loffelsend - 5.5 Jasper did a lot to help RSL maintain possession and push forward with good play in tight spaces.

Pablo Ruiz - 6.5 Ruiz proved to be RSL’s most dangerous offensive player on the night. He was great in the middle of the field and he had three shots on goal with some excellent set piece takes, but luck simply was not on his side.

Jefferson Savarino - 5.5 Savarino got four shots off but none of them had much of a chance of going in.

Justin Meram - 5 Meram did some decent work to get the ball forward but was unable to find the right player after he created space. He took one shot but was way too off balance for it to go on frame.

Maikel Chang - 5 Chang had a very quiet game for the first half hour or so. He got more involved as time went on but was not overly impactful.

Sergio Cordova - 4.5 DC United was able to keep Cordova from threatening much. In a game like this, the starting forward has to put his stamp on the game.

Substitutes

Anderson Julio - 6 Julio had a positive impact with two shots, one of which was destined for the goal were it not for a last gasp save from Ochoa.

Braian Ojeda - 6 Ojeda gave RSL a new look and brought some skill and creativity off the bench.

Rubio Rubin - 4.5 Rubin game on in the push to get a goal and while the effort was there, the precision and timing on his passes were not.

Danny Musovski - 5.5 Musovski set RSL up to score in only about 13 minutes on the field. Not bad for a home debut.