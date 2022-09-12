Royal Roundup: English FA postpones all games due to death of QE2.

Subscribe to RSL Soapbox podcasts Listen to episodes of Off the Crossbar, Soapbox Standup, and The Inside Look on the RSL Soapbox podcast feed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Overcast | RSS

The English Football Association has announced the postponement of all League games following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. While some praised the league for allowing the period of national mourning, others say it was the wrong call as sporting events bring the opportunity for unity in national events. Games continued for other sports in the UK.

[CFC][NBC][Goal][SI]

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

[RSL][BRU] RSL vs DC United recap.

[RSL][MLS] RSL’s stadium renamed America First Field.

MLS / USL / NWSL

[90M] 3 teams have now qualified for the MLS Playoffs.

[USSP] Roundup of MLS games for Week 30.

[90M] New York Red Bulls MF Dru Yearwood has been suspended 3 additional games for injuring a fan after kicking the ball into the stands.

[SSD] NWSL’s KC Current stadium groundbreaking set for October 6th.

[90M] Austin FC and Dutch side PSV Eindhoven have entered into a partnership.

[90M] 2022 average attendance for all MLS teams.

[90M] Gonzalo Pineda will be Atlanta United’s head coach in 2023.

USA

INTERNATIONAL