Royal Roundup: English FA postpones all games due to death of QE2.

RSL vs DCU recaps, MLS wk 30 roundup, Orlando wins USOC, Chelsea replaces coach, and more...

By Kreg Asay
Queen Elizabeth II of England

The English Football Association has announced the postponement of all League games following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. While some praised the league for allowing the period of national mourning, others say it was the wrong call as sporting events bring the opportunity for unity in national events. Games continued for other sports in the UK.

REAL SALT LAKE / UTAH

MLS / USL / NWSL

  • [90M] 3 teams have now qualified for the MLS Playoffs.
  • [USSP] Roundup of MLS games for Week 30.
  • [90M] New York Red Bulls MF Dru Yearwood has been suspended 3 additional games for injuring a fan after kicking the ball into the stands.
  • [SSD] NWSL’s KC Current stadium groundbreaking set for October 6th.
  • [90M] Austin FC and Dutch side PSV Eindhoven have entered into a partnership.
  • [90M] 2022 average attendance for all MLS teams.
  • [90M] Gonzalo Pineda will be Atlanta United’s head coach in 2023.

USA

INTERNATIONAL

  • [FFT] Premier League teams that can benefit from the unexpected break.
  • [ESPN][CBS] Chelsea FC fired coach Thomas Tuchel.
  • [NBC] Graham Potter named new coach for Chelsea FC.
  • [FFT] Union Berlin go to top of Bundesliga table for the first time in it’s history.

