Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake match preview

How to watch When : Wednesday, Sept. 14 | 7:00 p.m. MT

: KSL TV & KSL Sports apps, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: English - ESPN700 AM. Spanish - KBMG Latino 106.3 FM, La Gran D 102.3 FM and KTUB 1600 AM.

Real Salt Lake takes on Austin FC today in a match that demands a result from RSL to keep the warming glow of playoff soccer clearly in view. After all, this match does have playoff implications, with LA Galaxy taking on Vancouver Whitecaps on the road the same night — and by the end of it, a bad swing of results could mean RSL’s beneath the playoff line.

What RSL needs to do to win

Score. Goals.

Any number of goals. Even one might be enough. Zero absolutely will not be.

I don’t know what else to say here. I feel like it’s exceedingly clear at this point. Simply playing what RSL coach Pablo Mastroeni feels is good enough won’t be enough to make things happen. Feel-good quotes after the fact won’t make a difference. We run a real risk of slip slidin’ our way out of the playoff picture.

Match details and forecast

: 7:15 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time Forecast: High 80s to low 90s around kickoff time

Injuries and Absences

Out

Damir Kreilach

Bobby Wood moves back to the “out” column after spending a short time at “questionable.” A setback would be a real disappointment for the striker.

Quote of the Match

So, again, it’s what I told the guys: you only judge yourself on your performance. The result, it takes 27 people — the refs, the players, the wind, and fortune. We did everything we set out to achieve today, and that’s where I find solace. Controlling controllables.

— Pablo Mastroeni after RSL’s 0-0 draw with D.C. United

Stat of the Match

RSL is currently averaging one point per game over their last 8 away games, putting them right about the middle of the league. Meanwhile, Austin’s home record is good but not great, earning 1.5 points per game over their last 8.

And perhaps more relevant to this individual match-up, the home side has won each meeting thus far, with this just the second time RSL has made a trip to what is apparently called The City of the Violet Crown. (Thanks, Wikipedia!)

Predicted Lineup and Formation

4-4-2

MacMath

Herrera, Glad, Silva, Brody

Chang, Ruiz, Löffelsend, Meram

Savarino, Cordova

Previous meetings