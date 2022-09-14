RSL sliced open by Austin FC, lose 3-0

Real Salt Lake is the team that keeps on giving.

Points to opponents, I mean. And so it was again that we lost a road outing against Austin FC in which we looked better than them for maybe 60 minutes. Incidentally, those 60 minutes ended when Moussa Djitté scored his first goal of the night. His first of three, I might add. As a substitute. For the first substitute’s hat trick since 2010 in MLS. So.

Should we talk about the goals? I guess we should.

The 58th minute: Josh Wolff makes three substitutes.

The 60th minute: Djitté makes a run through the middle. Diego Fagundez is given time and space on the left flank, and you know what they say about affording Diego Fagundez time and space. You shouldn’t do it. He issues a scything pass that’s basically undefended, and Djitté makes his run past RSL center back Johan Kappelhof, who simply doesn’t keep up. It’s a really great goal he scores, hitting the cross on a half volley that leaves Zac MacMath without much of a chance.

The 76th minute: Austin hits the crossbar while recycling a corner, the ball lands to Kappelhof, who doesn’t do enough to head it away. More pressingly, Djitté has moved free of Justin Meram, who is doing his best Luis Gil impression and standing around in the box. Djitté fires home. What an awful set piece.

The 80th minute: RSL’s caught on the break. They’re pushing hard, trying to claw one back and make that tired adage about the most dangerous lead in soccer true, at least for one night. They get a four-on-three going. Djitté does it again.

I’ll end with some Pablo Mastroeni quotes from his post-match TV appearance.