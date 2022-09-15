Player Ratings: Austin FC 3-0 RSL

Zac MacMath - 5 Three goals went in, but none were MacMath’s fault in any way.

Andrew Brody - 6 Austin had a difficult time dealing with Brody who switched sides with Herrera in this one. He weaved in and out of the defense a lot.

Justen Glad- 5.5 Glad did not have a bad game, but the pairing with Kappelhoff was way off in the second half. RSL’s defensive shape got bent way out of shape.

Johan Kappelhof - 2.5 Kappelhof got away with two pretty clear handballs in the box and later completely fell asleep on a streaking Djitte leading to the Austin goal in around the 61st minute. Later, in the 76th minute he had a poor clearance and put it right at the foot of Djitte who scored his second goal.

Aaron Herrera - 5.5 This was another game where Herrera’s strength and athleticism came in handy.

Bryan Oviedo - 5.5 Oviedo played a very savvy, composed game on both sides of the ball and seems to be adjusting quickly to MLS.

Scott Caldwell - 6 Caldwell did a great job playing in a defensive midfield role and did all the fundamental, simple things to have a good game.

Diego Luna - 6.5 This was a really bright game for Luna who showcased his skill set and confidence to go at defenders. The 19-year-old is starting to show why he was brought up from USL. He was arguably RSL’s best player until he was subbed off late in the second half.

Brian Ojeda - 6.5 Ojeda showed really well for himself in Austin. He was excellent on the ball and played out of tight spaces over and over again.

Anderson Julio - 5.5 Anderson Julio brought speed and effort making Austin struggle and stretching the field. The bad news is that he was unable to capitalize on his chances.

Rubio Rubin - 5 Rubin played with purpose and got another good chance to score but sent it just wide left. The sharpness in front of goal was the only thing missing once again.

Substitutes

Sergio Cordova - 5.5 Cordova did a decent job off the bench creating some half chances.

Justin Meram - 5.5 Meram did not really have enough time to assert himself, but did have a couple of smart plays earning corner kicks.

Danny Musovski - 5 Musovski had about 20 minutes to make a difference, but was pretty much invisible.

Maikel Chang - N/A

Jasper Loffelsend - N/A