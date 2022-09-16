Real Salt Lake vs. FC Cincinnati match preview

Well, it’s come to this. Three games left in the season, and Real Salt Lake has to fight for a playoff spot. Three wins and it’s fairly obvious that they’d be in the group, but a loss at home against FC Cincinnati would be a lot of that in jeopardy. Even a draw would be a fairly miserable result.

At this point, RSL still controls their own destiny, but only because they play LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers in the last two matches of the season. But if they lose tonight? That destiny might just go out the window. (I haven’t run the numbers. Maybe we could still do it on our own. Who knows!)

What RSL needs to do to win

I don’t know how to say it more clearly. I’ve said it repeatedly. It’s just this: Score goals. More than one. We haven’t done that lately. And you know what? FC Cincinnati is vulnerable there. Their recent form has them giving up two-plus goals a game. If we can’t score against that — well, let’s just say we will deserve whatever happens to us in the standings.

Match details and forecast

Injuries and Absences

Out

Damir Kreilach

Bobby Wood

And that’s all. Jefferson Savarino was rested last game, and Marcelo Silva — despite being reported as having a small quad strain — isn’t listed. I expect he plays.

Quote of the Match

I think the guys who started the game were fantastic, did a really good job executing the game plan. I thought the guys that came into the game didn’t catch up to the speed of the game, the focus of the game, the desire of the game, the mentality of the game. When we’re here, it’s not about football. It’s about mentality and character. We lacked that with the guys coming into the game.

— Pablo Mastroeni in an interview with the TV broadcast team on RSL’s 3-0 loss to Austin FC

Stat of the Match

Predicted Lineup and Formation

3-5-2

MacMath

Herrera, Glad, Silva

Brody, Ojeda, Ruiz, Löffelsend, Oviedo

Savarino, Rubin

But who knows! Pablo Mastroeni was upset after the last game, but maybe he’s cooled. Maybe this wouldn’t work. It certainly worked with a similar group at Austin for the first 60 minutes until, well, Austin adjusted. But it might work here!

Last ten one match

Fri., Apr 19, 2019: FC Cincinnati 0-3 Real Salt Lake

Amazing that this is their fourth year in the league and only the second time we’ve played them. Sometimes, MLS just makes me unhappy.

Big Questions

There are no big questions outside of the result. Anything we learn is, at best, fleeting.