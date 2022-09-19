Player Ratings: RSL 1-2 Cincinnati

Zac MacMath - 4 MacMath got his hands on the first Cincinnati goal but did not save it. Later, he was caught way out of position which cost RSL. Not a great showing from the keeper.

Andrew Brody - 6 Brody keeps proving why he is effective as a starter and had another good game on both sides of the ball.

Justen Glad- 5 Glad had a couple of plays that saved RSL but he was involved in a couple more that were chaotic and ended in goals.

Marcelo Silva - 5,5 Silva nearly got called for a penalty but after a second look the ref waived it off. He was in the right positions most of the night.

Aaron Herrera - 6 Herrera had a lot of plays in which he was dominant. He sent a lot of balls into the box that nobody was able to finish, unfortunately.

Jasper Loffelsend - 4.5 Loffelsend’s passing was suspect a few too many times in the build up. His defense was much better than his offense.

Pablo Ruiz - 2.5 Ruiz quite possibly had his worst game in a RSL uniform. He was not having a great game already but insisted on taking the penalty. It was not a great take and got saved. Later, his defensive timing was terrible which led directly to the visitors’ winning goal.

Diego Luna - 5.5 Luna got another start and showed some skill again. However, he also showed that he still needs a bit more time to adapt and play with consistency.

Jefferson Savarino - 6.5 His body language seems a little discontent, but Savarino had a nice assist setting up Chang perfectly for the header. He had a few shots on goal as well but they all went right at the keeper.

Sergio Cordova - 4.5 Cordova was more or less ineffective as the starting forward with only one shot on goal and not a lot of control.

Maikel Chang - 6.5 Chang got RSL’s first goal in a few games and it was a textbook header that the Cincinnati keeper could not get to.

Substitutes

Brian Ojeda - 6 Ojeda once again saw significant minutes coming on as a sub at the half and gave us a few moments of brilliance. He seems to be adjusting to MLS quickly.

Anderson Julio - 6 Julio looked good again, creating havoc and getting good looks at the goal. His back heel shot looked like it was going in but Celentano grabbed it at the last second.

Justin Meram - 5.5 Meram gave RSL a few decent looks at the goal trying to push them to get their second, but it was not meant to be.

Scott Caldwell - N/A

Danny Musovski - N/A