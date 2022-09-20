RSL has six called up for international duty

For the first time in what seems like ages, Real Salt Lake has had a grip of players called up for international duty, with five called up to senior national teams and one called up for a youth side.
Match details follow.
Sergio Cordova and Jefferson Savarino, Venezuela
- Sept. 22 vs. Iceland, 10 a.m. MDT | DAZN
- Sept. 26 vs. United Arab Emirates, TBA
Diego Luna, United States under-20s
Revelations Cup, Mexico City, Mexico
- Sept. 21, Peru vs. USA U-20s, 3 p.m. MDT
- Sept. 24, Mexico vs. USA U-20s, 5 p.m. MDT
- Sept. 27, USA U-20s vs. Paraguay, 8 p.m. MDT
Braian Ojeda, Paraguay
- Sept. 23 vs. United Arab Emirates, 11 a.m.
- Sept. 27 vs. Morocco, 1 p.m. MDT
Bryan Oviedo, Costa Rica
- Sept. 23 vs. South Korea, 5 a.m. MDT
- Sept. 27 vs. Uzbekistan, 12 p.m. MDT
Rubio Rubin, Guatemala
- Sept. 24 vs. Colombia, 5:30 p.m. MDT
- Sept. 27, Honduras, 7 p.m. MDT
