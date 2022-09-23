Player Ratings: RSL 1-2 Atlas FC

Tomas Gomez - 5.5 Had several good saves that kept the game at a one goal difference, but his save that led to Atlas’ first goal was poorly redirected. Not much he could do on the second goal, but overall a solid first team debut for Gomez.

Andrew Brody - 6 After an unusually quiet half from Brody, he came out and was a huge part of RSL’s second half both in defense and offense.

Erik Holt - 6 Holt had a pretty solid game. He was good in the air and in possession as well. Sometimes having a simple, solid day is all there is to it.

Nick Besler - 5 Besler had a decent time playing out of position at center back in the first half, but fell off a bit when he was moved up to the midfield in the second half. This was probably more because of RSL playing down a man than anything else. He also got burned on the second Atlas goal.

Aaron Herrera - 7.5 The goal speaks for itself. It’s not every day that you see a 70 yarder in person but oh it was a beauty. Herrera was also pretty solid defensively. Solid 45 from the soon-to-be Guatemalan international.

Jasper Löffelsend - 7.5 Dude was everywhere. Well, that’s not new, but not only that he looked very comfortable playing in a more advanced midfield role than usual. He did a really good job linking the attack and defenseA solid bounce-back performance after being taken off at half against Cincinnati.

Pablo Ruiz - 6.5 Ruiz played a solid half after his poor performance against Cincinnati. He had a good chance at goal that went just wide, but did well in possession and defensively.

Scott Caldwell - 6 Caldwell did well being a metronome in the RSL midfield. Few errors from the veteran overal and he put in a solid 90 minute shift.

Bode Hidalgo - 7 A lively half from the Real Monarchs standout, with a really good header that was saved early on.

Justin Meram - 2 While I think his red card was soft, putting yourself in that position was an uncharacteristically naive move from the veteran. He also wasn’t super present in the time he was on. For what it’s worth he was playing out of position, but he didn’t contribute much.

Danny Musovski - 3.5 He lost his mark on the Atlas goal and with his one good opportunity to get a chance on goal, he miscontrolled a fairly routine pass that sent the ball straight to the Atlas defense. Other than that he was invisible in the first half and was a logical sub to make at the half.

Substitutes

Axel Kei - 6.5 Axel had an extremely bright RSL debut. Coming on at half time, he was in a difficult situation playing the attack all by himself but he did admirably and got into several dangerous positions with a few scoring chances.

Justen Glad - 5.5 Another halftime sub, Glad came on and was the same calming presence as ever.

Marcelo Silva - 6 Silva also came on at half and held a pretty solid back line with Glad and Holt. He did well getting into the attack as well, with an ok shot for a defender that went wide.

Gennaro Nigro - 5.5 Nigro came on in the 62nd minute and did well playing out wide on the left and in the midfield. He helped drive the ball forward and helped create a bit in the attack

Zack Farnsworth - 4.5 After coming on in the 74th minute, Farnsworth wasn’t able to react to the deflection off the post that lead to Atlas’ second goal. He was solid defensively apart from that but didn’t offer much going forward in his wingback role

Jude Wellings - NA