Power Ranking Averages - Week 31-32 (9/29/22)

It was a double week for MLS, followed by the international break with 2 games played. 12 sites published over the multi-week run. Ratings include all games played to now.
Sites Used
- Jeff Sagarin
- Five Thirty Eight (Proj. points)
- Who Scored
- ESPN
- Massey
- Sonny Moore Rankings
- MLS
- Verses Sports Simulator
- Simmons Ratings
- Freeborg Power Index
- MLS Network - No ranking wk 30-32.
- Betting Odds (avg. of mult. sites)
- Broadway Sports
- US Soccer Players (monthly) - No ranking wk 30-32.
You may notice the inclusion of ‘analytic’ sites; they serve to function as a ‘control group’ to the rest which are based on personal opinions. There are also sites included that some will argue are ‘prediction rankings’ - but that also is a form of Power Ranking is (see the quote at the top) since it uses algorithms to calculate a team’s likely final position.
Bias for or against certain teams are sometimes an unfortunate feature of power rankings. It can be based on their analytic formula, or the raters preference. In some cases the bias can become extreme - If you feel a site got the ratings wrong for your team I invite you to contact them regarding it.
I will typically only remove sites for two reasons.
- Duplicating / copying ratings from another source on the list.
- Failure to update for 6 consecutive weeks. Previous ratings will not be removed, but new ones may or may not be added. I will still periodically check them to see if they have resumed.
All the averages use the Olympic method (I.E. Truncated Mean value) of dropping the highest and lowest scores, and then averaging the rest to reduce bias.
The full spreadsheeet is here.
2022 Power Ranking Average
|Place
|Team
|Wk 31
|Wk 32
|Wk Best
|Wk Worst
|Std. Dev
|2022 Avg
|Place
|Team
|Wk 31
|Wk 32
|Wk Best
|Wk Worst
|Std. Dev
|2022 Avg
|17
|Atlanta United FC
|16.17
|16.6
|8
|20
|3.33
|17.4
|4
|Austin FC
|4.67
|5.1
|3
|14
|2.99
|7.3
|23
|Charlotte FC
|25
|22.3
|20
|26
|2.07
|22.9
|24
|Chicago Fire
|22.33
|23.7
|18
|27
|2.71
|20.6
|9
|Cincinnati (FC)
|11.17
|8.7
|6
|11
|1.44
|17.9
|19
|Colorado Rapids
|18.17
|20.4
|17
|22
|1.71
|15.8
|12
|Columbus Crew SC
|11
|12.2
|4
|15
|2.99
|11.3
|28
|D.C. United
|28
|28
|28
|28
|0
|24.3
|5
|Dallas (FC)
|5.67
|6.2
|4
|14
|2.87
|8.6
|26
|Houston Dynamo
|24
|24.9
|23
|27
|1.16
|21.8
|16
|Inter Miami CF
|18.5
|16.3
|11
|22
|3.6
|21.7
|11
|L.A. Galaxy
|15.17
|11.3
|9
|15
|1.83
|9.9
|2
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0.29
|2
|13
|Minnesota United FC
|10.67
|13.2
|9
|20
|3.12
|10.8
|3
|Montreal (CF)
|3.67
|3.4
|2
|13
|2.91
|10.7
|6
|Nashville SC
|6.67
|6.4
|3
|8
|1.71
|8.8
|22
|New England Revolution
|18.5
|20.9
|6
|24
|4.81
|14.4
|8
|New York City FC
|10.17
|7.7
|3
|23
|5.47
|6.7
|7
|New York RB
|5.83
|6.9
|5
|11
|1.88
|6.3
|14
|Orlando City SC
|15.33
|13.8
|10
|21
|3.45
|13.4
|1
|Philadelphia Union
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.5
|10
|Portland Timbers
|8.33
|9.6
|4
|14
|2.84
|13.9
|15
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|15.3
|12
|18
|1.71
|10.6
|27
|San Jose Earthquakes
|25.5
|25.7
|20
|27
|2.27
|23.8
|18
|Seattle Sounders FC
|14.5
|17
|12
|21
|2.97
|13.6
|20
|Sporting Kansas City
|22.67
|20.7
|16
|26
|3.57
|23.7
|25
|Toronto FC
|24.67
|24.7
|17
|27
|3.41
|21.5
|20
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|22.67
|20.7
|16
|26
|3.31
|22.8
- Highest Standard Deviation: New York City FC 5.47
- Lowest Standard Deviation: D.C. United, Philadelphia Union 0.0
- Biggest Rise: L.A. Galaxy up 4.
- Biggest Fall: Seattle Sounders down 4.
- New Lows: DCU (28th x14), NER (22nd).
- New Highs: CIN (9th), MTL (3rd x4), PHI (1st x11).
Site Bias
All sites are going to have bias, whether conscious (blogs) or due to analytic calculation (based on past performance). This section lets you see the extent that sites are biased for/against teams. Negative totals (-) are bias FOR, positive numbers (+) are bias AGAINST.
This bias list is based on Season Average and not weekly ranking.
2022 Power Ranking Bias
|SITE BIAS
|AVG
|Sag
|538
|Wh Sc
|Mass
|Son
|ESPN
|MLS
|Odds
|VSS
|Sim
|USSP
|M-NW
|Fbrg
|B-way
|AVG
|SITE BIAS
|AVG
|Sag
|538
|Wh Sc
|Mass
|Son
|ESPN
|MLS
|Odds
|VSS
|Sim
|USSP
|M-NW
|Fbrg
|B-way
|AVG
|Atlanta United FC
|17.4
|0.4
|-1.8
|-5.5
|2.4
|3.5
|0.6
|0.6
|-1.1
|2.4
|0.1
|1.3
|-5.8
|1.3
|-2.9
|17.4
|Austin FC
|7.3
|1.3
|0.7
|2.6
|-1.7
|1.8
|-0.6
|0.1
|2.3
|0.9
|0.9
|1.3
|-0.4
|-2.6
|-2.3
|7.3
|Charlotte FC
|22.9
|1.7
|0.3
|0.9
|-0.3
|3.4
|-1.6
|-1.4
|0.6
|-1
|0.2
|0
|0.5
|-1.6
|-1.1
|22.9
|Chicago Fire
|20.6
|1.4
|0.3
|-7.1
|-0.5
|0.6
|0.7
|0.3
|3.5
|0.5
|0.1
|-0.5
|-0.5
|0
|-0.7
|20.6
|Cincinnati (FC)
|17.9
|2.3
|2.1
|-0.8
|0.8
|2
|-0.3
|-1.5
|2.4
|-1.8
|0.4
|1.7
|-2.4
|-3.1
|-5.6
|17.9
|Colorado Rapids
|15.8
|-2.5
|0.4
|1.8
|0.8
|-0.5
|-0.6
|0.1
|-0.1
|-0.6
|-2.5
|-0.5
|1
|1.5
|-3.3
|15.8
|Columbus Crew SC
|11.3
|-0.8
|-0.8
|-4.6
|-1.2
|-0.2
|2
|3
|2.9
|-0.7
|0.3
|-1.4
|2.3
|3.1
|0.3
|11.3
|D.C. United
|24.3
|0.9
|0.2
|-1.1
|0.3
|1.1
|0.6
|0.7
|-0.6
|0
|-0.6
|-0.2
|0.2
|2
|0.3
|24.3
|Dallas (FC)
|8.6
|-0.5
|0.8
|4.1
|-0.1
|-2.8
|-1.2
|0.2
|3.8
|-1
|-0.2
|0.4
|0.4
|0.7
|-2
|8.6
|Houston Dynamo
|21.8
|0.4
|3
|-0.9
|0.5
|-1.1
|-1.5
|-0.4
|1.1
|-0.2
|0.2
|-2.5
|2.1
|-0.5
|-1.7
|21.8
|Inter Miami CF
|21.7
|2.6
|0.6
|0.8
|-0.1
|0.3
|-1.9
|-0.7
|-0.2
|-2.1
|2.1
|-0.4
|-0.7
|-2.9
|1
|21.7
|L.A. Galaxy
|9.9
|0.3
|-1.7
|2.1
|-0.2
|0.5
|0.4
|0.1
|-2.3
|0.4
|1
|1.2
|-1.8
|1.2
|-1.1
|9.9
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|0.4
|-0.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0
|-0.7
|0.1
|-0.9
|0.6
|1.6
|0
|-0.3
|-0.1
|-0.4
|2
|Minnesota United FC
|10.8
|-1.2
|-0.4
|-6.1
|-2
|-2.5
|0.2
|1.6
|3.1
|0.9
|-0.8
|2.5
|4.7
|0
|3.4
|10.8
|Montreal (CF)
|10.7
|1
|-0.9
|10.1
|0.2
|0.8
|0.3
|-1.6
|1.1
|-0.6
|0.3
|0
|-2.8
|-4
|-3.8
|10.7
|Nashville SC
|8.8
|-1.6
|-0.5
|2.4
|-1.8
|0.2
|-1.6
|0.1
|1
|1.7
|-2.7
|2.5
|2.9
|-0.6
|-1.1
|8.8
|New England Revolution
|14.4
|-0.1
|-1
|-7.2
|1.2
|0.8
|1.8
|0.2
|-4.8
|0.7
|0.5
|-0.5
|0.5
|3.6
|2
|14.4
|New York City FC
|6.7
|1.2
|-3.6
|-1.8
|0.6
|3
|2.7
|-1.8
|-3.1
|2.2
|0.2
|-0.6
|1.2
|1.9
|-4.6
|6.7
|New York RB
|6.3
|-1.4
|-1.2
|-0.3
|-0.2
|0.9
|-0.3
|0.8
|0.6
|3.4
|-0.5
|0.6
|2.4
|0.6
|-1.8
|6.3
|Orlando City SC
|13.4
|2.5
|-0.6
|7
|0.2
|-0.2
|-1.3
|-0.3
|-2
|-1
|0
|-0.5
|-2.6
|-0.6
|6.3
|13.4
|Philadelphia Union
|2.5
|-0.6
|0.5
|-0.2
|0
|-0.1
|1.1
|0.1
|0.4
|-0.2
|-0.2
|0.4
|0.3
|0.4
|0.4
|2.5
|Portland Timbers
|13.9
|-1.5
|3.2
|-6.1
|0.4
|-2.8
|0.2
|1.3
|1.1
|-0.1
|0.6
|2.2
|1.2
|0.8
|1.7
|13.9
|Real Salt Lake
|10.6
|0.4
|1.1
|1.6
|-0.4
|-2
|-2
|1.6
|4.4
|-2.2
|-1.3
|-2
|-0.9
|-0.1
|4.2
|10.6
|San Jose Earthquakes
|23.8
|-1.6
|0.7
|-3.9
|-0.3
|-2.9
|1.7
|1.7
|2
|-0.8
|-0.9
|1.1
|0.6
|-1.5
|1.3
|23.8
|Seattle Sounders FC
|13.6
|-3.9
|-0.9
|3.1
|0.3
|1.8
|3.5
|-5.4
|-5.7
|3.1
|-0.3
|-4.3
|-1.2
|1.1
|2.8
|13.6
|Sporting Kansas City
|23.7
|-2.8
|0.1
|2.4
|1.2
|-1.4
|0.6
|0.7
|-2.9
|-0.4
|-0.1
|-0.4
|-0.3
|0.7
|3.2
|23.7
|Toronto FC
|21.5
|2.7
|2.3
|-6.2
|-0.4
|0.5
|-2.1
|0.8
|-6.2
|-0.5
|1.9
|0.8
|0.8
|0.9
|4
|21.5
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|22.8
|0.1
|-0.5
|2.3
|1
|-3.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.2
|-2.6
|0.7
|-0.9
|-0.2
|-1.3
|2.5
|22.8
|Most Bias
|VS
|2.7
|3.2
|10.1
|1.2
|3.4
|3.5
|3
|4.4
|3.4
|2.1
|2.5
|4.7
|3.6
|6.3
|VS
|Most Bias
|FOR
|-3.9
|-3.6
|-7.2
|-2
|-3.5
|-2.1
|-5.4
|-6.2
|-2.6
|-2.7
|-4.3
|-2.8
|-4
|-5.6
|FOR
|WEEK ACCURACY
|Exact
|1 off
|2 off
|3 off
|4 off
|5 off
|6 off
|7+ off
|Jeff Sagarin
|5
|8
|9
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|FiveThirtyEight
|12
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Who Scored
|4
|2
|1
|3
|3
|2
|4
|9
|ESPN
|6
|6
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Massey
|9
|3
|9
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sonny Moore
|6
|9
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Versus Sports Simulator
|10
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Simmons Ratings
|10
|10
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|MLS Network
|N/A
|MLS Soccer
|12
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeborg Power Index
|9
|3
|10
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Betting Odds
|9
|6
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|US Soccer Players
|N/A
|Broadway Sports
|7
|6
|5
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
- Most accurate site of the week: 538 (on 2nd tiebreaker with MLS) with 12 teams exactly on average.
- Least accurate site of the week: Who Scored with 9 off by 7+.
