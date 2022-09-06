Player Ratings: LAFC 2-0 RSL

Zac MacMath - 4.5 MacMath had some good and some bad, but the bad was slightly more impactful to the scoreline. He had some good saves that kept the game within reach including a PK save. The problem was that he made an extremely risky decision tackling a player in the box two times, causing the penalty himself. His distribution out of the back was suspect leading to an LAFC goal.

Andrew Brody - 5.5 Brody had his hands full but managed it pretty well. He got caught a couple times playing catch up, but he was not alone in that.

Johan Kappelhof - 4.5 Kappelhof was asked to fill some pretty big shoes with Glad forced out of the game due to yellow card accumulation. He did alright, but lost his mark at the wrong time on a couple of occasions.

Marcelo Silva - 5.5 Silva had a miscommunication with MacMath which led to a defensive breakdown and an LAFC goal, but he did have a few good moments as well.

Aaron Herrera - 6 Herrera’s best play of the game might have been the goal line save, but he was pretty solid throughout.

Scott Caldwell - 5.5 Caldwell got another start in the middle and had a quiet but steady game.

Pablo Ruiz - 5.5 Ruiz found his way back into the starting lineup after suffering a burn recently. He was not quite as effective against LAFC as one would have liked, but not a poor game either.

Jefferson Savarino - 6.5 In every game, Savarino manages to create at least a few chances for him or for others and this game was no exception. He was probably RSL’s most dangerous player.

Bryan Oviedo - 5.5 Oviedo got a start and played like a veteran plays showing skill and acting like he’d been there before.

Rubio Rubin - 5.5 Rubin got two shots off and nearly scored which has been the story line for him all season, unfortunately. His passes were also intentional and on target.

Sergio Cordova - 5 Cordova did not get a shot off against LAFC who looked to have much of their defensive focus on the one who has been doing most of the scoring for RSL of late.

Substitutes

Anderson Julio - 6 Julio was effective as a sub taking what might have been RSL’s best shot.

Justin Meram - 6 Meram came on as a sub and almost immediately created a scoring opportunity for RSL. It was a much-needed break for Meram coming off the bench and he played the role well.

Diego Luna - 6.5 Luna gave us reason to believe he deserves some significant minutes on the field with some really confident and creative play in a little over 20 minutes on th efield.

Braian Ojeda - 5.5 Ojeda got his first minutes for RSL in L.A. and while he did not have a huge impact, his passing was accurate and he did not look lost by any means.

Maikel Chang - N/A