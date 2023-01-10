Erik Holt, Tomas Gomez re-up with RSL

Real Salt Lake continued firming up their roster for 2023, with two re-signings emerging yesterday. Erik Holt and Tomas Gomez, both backup options at the club, signed new deals.

Holt’s deal was the more notable of the two, with the center back signing a three-year extension with an option year. Holt emerged as an important figure near the start of 2022, but a plantar fascia tear saw him miss significant time. When he returned to the side and began playing minutes again, he was at the center of a bad run of play against Vancouver Whitecaps after coming on as a late substitute, and he was henceforth relegated to Real Monarchs. This new contract surely indicates a return to consideration.

Gomez’s contract situation is less clear, with no length declared in the release, and one wouldn’t be surprised if it was for just one year. Gomez arrived at RSL in somewhat confusing fashion, as he initially signed an MLS Next Pro deal with Real Monarchs before suddenly becoming a Real Salt Lake player, though a release indicating he’d signed an MLS contract never emerged.

Quotes from both players via club releases follow.

Erik Holt on Erik Holt, via a club release:

“I’m very excited to build off my time here at the Club and its great to have clarity for the longer term. We have a phenomenal, player-led culture here, one which helps me improve on and off the field each and every day, not just as a player but as a person. In our locker room, we are all leaders, holding each other accountable to control our actions and own our habits for the group’s success. I heard that ‘true hell is when the person you are meets the person you could have been.’ Along those lines, I’m excited to continue to become the best I can, always fighting for this Club and our fans.”

Tomas Gomez on Tomas Gomez, also via a club release: