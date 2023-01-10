RSL sign Colombian winger Carlos Andrés Gómez for club record fee

Real Salt Lake announced today a transfer with storied Colombian club Millonarios FC for 20-year-old winger Carlos Andrés Gómez.

Gomez will be joining RSL on a 5-year deal lasting until the end of 2027, with a player option to extend into 2028. The transfer is the largest in RSL history to date, rumored to be between $3-4 million, with potential bonuses to be paid. Gómez will join as part of the MLS U22 Initiative, and will occupy an international player slot for the team.

Having played an impressive 4,001 minutes of competitive soccer over the last season in Colombia, he tallied 13 goals and 6 assists across all competitions. While listed and often deployed as a right winger, he is also well practiced at playing on the left wing as an inverted winger, giving more options and versatility to the wide attacking group for the upcoming season.

From a club-issued release, RSL general manager Elliot Fall: