RSL announces homegrown Luis Rivera signing

Real Salt Lake announced the signing of another homegrown player, joining the throng already on first-team contracts.

Luis Rivera, 15, has signed a four-year deal with a club option year that could see him at the club until 2027. This is Rivera’s second professional contract, having signed with Real Monarchs in August. He made four appearances with the MLS Next Pro side in 2022.

From a club-issued release, RSL technical director Kurt Schmid:

As we have seen since joining our Academy, Luis is a gifted young player with incredible potential. Luis has proven talent for his age, combined with an exemplary work ethic to creates growth. He has demonstrated the versatility to play multiple positions and possesses a confidence on the ball unlike many defenders his age. We are excited to see how he continues to progress throughout his professional career here at RSL.

RSL’s homegrown contingent at the club now stands at Rivera, Gavin Beavers, Julio Benitez, Andrew Brody, Justen Glad, Zack Farnsworth, Bode Hidalgo, Erik Holt, Axel Kei, Diego Luna, Jaziel Orozco and Jude Wellings.