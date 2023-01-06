Delentz Pierre signs RSL homegrown deal from University of Portland

Real Salt Lake announced a second homegrown signing today: Delentz Pierre, who joins after four years at University of Portland.

22-year-old Delentz Pierre is the brother of Real Monarchs’ Bobby Pierre. He’s also represented Haiti’s U-20 national side, scoring once in two matches.

Pierre was ever-present for University of Portland’s soccer program in 2022, starting every game. While he featured heavily in three years for the collegiate side, his sophomore year saw him beset by a leg injury through 2020.

From a club-issued release, RSL technical director Kurt Schmid: