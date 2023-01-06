Delentz Pierre signs RSL homegrown deal from University of Portland

Real Salt Lake announced a second homegrown signing today: Delentz Pierre, who joins after four years at University of Portland.
22-year-old Delentz Pierre is the brother of Real Monarchs’ Bobby Pierre. He’s also represented Haiti’s U-20 national side, scoring once in two matches.
Pierre was ever-present for University of Portland’s soccer program in 2022, starting every game. While he featured heavily in three years for the collegiate side, his sophomore year saw him beset by a leg injury through 2020.
From a club-issued release, RSL technical director Kurt Schmid:
Delentz is someone we have watched progress from his Academy days, through his college career, and now, after seeing him train with RSL this past summer, we focused on him during his senior season. Delentz has proven throughout his pathway that he is able to compete in a fast-paced and physical environment, which we expect to see him translate well at the professional level.
